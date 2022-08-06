Dr. Nia Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nia Banks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nia Banks, MD
Dr. Nia Banks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery325 Hospital Dr Ste 209, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (301) 880-7022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks performed for Gynecomastia surgery on me. And the results were superb. There is minimal scaring, and non invasive surgical marks. Would definitely see her again. Some of the reviews below will mention Dr. Banks overall demeanor. And I will admit, Dr. Banks does come off as cold. However, she is a highly effective surgeon, she followed up two days after my surgery, the staff is good, and the decor is good, and I would recommend her again. And
About Dr. Nia Banks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1255478533
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades
- Johns Hopkins Avon Foundation Comprehensive Breast Center|Johns Hopkins Resident Cosmetic Surgery Clinic
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
