Dr. Niall Roche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niall Roche, MD
Overview of Dr. Niall Roche, MD
Dr. Niall Roche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Roche works at
Dr. Roche's Office Locations
-
1
The Arthritis Center5565 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 924-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roche?
His staff is very helpful and kind. Super friendly. The waiting room is clean and spacious. Dr. Roche is amazing. He listens to you and takes all the information in to solve whatever puzzle your body may be throwing out there. He's incredibly knowledgeable, has a great sense of humor, makes you feel at ease and that you will be well taken care of. You are in good hands!
About Dr. Niall Roche, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194755918
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roche works at
Dr. Roche has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roche speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.