Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD

Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic American University of the Caribbean, Plymouth, Montserrat and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Moreno works at Nephron Partners in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Moreno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephron Partners
    8525 SW 92nd St Ste D15, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 630-2909
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 607W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-1230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2021
    Dr. Moreno has performed two cardiac surgeries for me. My last was 2 years ago and he did an excellent job replacing my mitral valve. God has given him the gift of caring and healing. Thank you Doctor. Your son, Niberto A. Moreno is an excellent cardiologist, as well. I love and appreciate you both. Sincerely, Carl E. Paschal
    Carl Paschal — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720020860
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, Children’s Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Ill. Thoracic and Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Ill.
    • General Surgery, University of Illinois/Metropolitan Group Hospitals, Chicago, Ill.
    • U Ill Mgh Surg Prgm
    • Universidad Central del Este, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic American University of the Caribbean, Plymouth, Montserrat
