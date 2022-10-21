See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Renk works at Alpenglow Pain & Wellness in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpenglow Pain and Wellness
    2000 Abbott Rd Ste A2, Anchorage, AK 99507
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Algone Anchorage
    500 E Benson Blvd Ste 103, Anchorage, AK 99503

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 21, 2022
    Had a great visit with Dr. Calor. Received my EDS diagnosis and lots of information regarding how to start off with mgmt and options for pain too. Very helpful and a good start!
    Jean Walker — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English
    1548300205
    Stanford Hospitals & Clinics
    George Washington University Medical Center
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

