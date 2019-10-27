Dr. Nicholas Aberle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aberle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Aberle, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Aberle, MD
Dr. Nicholas Aberle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Aberle's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Associates of Greater Kansas City4880 NE GOODVIEW CIR, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 478-4200
-
2
Ascentist Ear, Nose & Throat6815 Frontage Rd, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (816) 478-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aberle is very skilled in his specialty as well as being compassionate, gentle and caring of his patients. He has an excellent supportive staff as well. Dr. Aberle takes a personal interest in his patience and never rushes through an exam/office visit.
About Dr. Nicholas Aberle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine/Creighton University Program
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine/Creighton University Program
- University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aberle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aberle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aberle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aberle has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aberle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aberle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aberle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aberle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aberle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.