Dr. Nicholas Andrade, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Andrade, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (844) 606-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Andrade was very helpful and explained the MRI in detail. I am skeptical about having surgery. His manners are great and I like his professional attitude and politeness.
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurosurgery
