Dr. Nicholas Angelastro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Angelastro works at Heal Strong in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.