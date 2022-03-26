Dr. Nicholas Angelopoulos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Angelopoulos, DO
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Angelopoulos, DO
Dr. Nicholas Angelopoulos, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Angelopoulos works at
Dr. Angelopoulos' Office Locations
Nicholas Angelopoulos DO Sc6850 Centennial Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 429-3466Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had a total of 4 visits with Dr. Nick. He is awesome. He explains things in a way that is easy to understand. He’s very down to earth and takes his time with you. And he’s definitely helped my lower back pain. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Nicholas Angelopoulos, DO
- Anesthesiology
- English, Greek
- 1205940855
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelopoulos speaks Greek.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.