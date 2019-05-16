Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Anthony, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Anthony works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Pain Care10502 Park Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-0520
-
2
Atrium Health - Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pineville10650 Park Rd Ste 480, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-0520
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anthony?
Very little wait. Dr. Anthony was very kind and bedside manner very nice. The nurses I had were so friendly and cared for me well plus made me feel very comfortable. Thanks Terry and Amanda!!
About Dr. Nicholas Anthony, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265607907
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.