Dr. Nicholas Aquino, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (11)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Aquino, MD

Dr. Nicholas Aquino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Aquino works at Diane Flanigen MD Eye Care PC in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aquino's Office Locations

    Diane Flanigen MD Eye Care PC
    1835 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-5410
    Maxim Management Services
    3085 Harlem Rd Ste 350, Buffalo, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-7978
    Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System
    1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-7978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2017
    Has been with me and my family through my son's respiratory condition every step of the way, goes over and beyond to make sure he is feeling well and we are doing everything we can to make sure he is happy and healthy. I have actually cried from the relief this doctor has brought me and my son. I'm thankful to have him as our family doctor.
    About Dr. Nicholas Aquino, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aquino works at Diane Flanigen MD Eye Care PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aquino’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

