Overview of Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD

Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.