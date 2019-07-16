Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD
Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6503
-
2
Aurora Surgical Specialists2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy # 540, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a nurse that works on a post-surgical unit who cares for Dr. Armstrong's surgical patients. I have been working there for over 2 years and wanted to share my experiences that I have had him. I hope that this may help someone in the decision-making process when they are facing the long, challenging process of finding a surgeon amidst the difficult times in their lives. Dr. Armstrong is the purest example of our hospital's mission, values, and philosophy. He is also an exceptional surgeon, specializing in the most complex hernia, infected mesh, and abdominal wall reconstructive surgeries from all over WI and surrounding states. He is the kindest, most down to earth MD I have ever met. I watch and listen as he ever so calmly, yet passionately, speaks with his patients who have been suffering for years prior to coming to him. I can see the sense of hope in their eyes as if coming to the realization that they're finally on the road to recovery. I am honored to work next to him.
About Dr. Nicholas Armstrong, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457329534
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University Of Minnesota-Minneapolis/St. Paul
