Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD

Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Avitabile works at Garnet Health Doctors in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Avitabile's Office Locations

    Crystal Run Health Care
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6333
    Crystal Run Healthcare
    855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2019
    Most wonderful doctor very understanding and very very smart
    Geraldine Frabbiele in Campbell hall ny, NY — Feb 02, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    16 years of experience
    English
    1750607602
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avitabile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avitabile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avitabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avitabile has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avitabile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Avitabile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avitabile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avitabile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avitabile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

