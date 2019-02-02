Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avitabile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD
Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Avitabile's Office Locations
Crystal Run Health Care155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6333
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Most wonderful doctor very understanding and very very smart
About Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
