Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Balaji works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    8081 Innovation Park Dr # 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 14, 2021
    I have been in Dr. Balaji's care since Feb 2014. He is absolutely superb! I see several special specialists, but he is the one I trust implicitly. I have seen other cardiologists and Inova and Johns Hopkins, but he's clearly the best and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Mike Stacy — Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700809571
    Education & Certifications

    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
    • University Of Michigan Health System|University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balaji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balaji works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Balaji’s profile.

    Dr. Balaji has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

