Overview

Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Balaji works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.