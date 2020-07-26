Overview of Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Bambakidis works at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.