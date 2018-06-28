Dr. Baranetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD
Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Baranetsky's Office Locations
1
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5185
2
Newark Counseling Center268 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5185
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baranetsky?
I've been a patient of Dr. Baranetsky since the late 1980s when I was first diagnosed w/ Hasimoto's. Dr. B is one of the most understanding & compassionate doctors I've ever known. I was very frightened when I first went to him because I had a horrible experience with another endocrinologist. He allayed all my concerns and explained everything. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093808164
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
