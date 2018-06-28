See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (11)
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD

Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Baranetsky works at Andreas Savopoulos, M.D., St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, N.J. in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baranetsky's Office Locations

    Saint Michael's Medical Center
    111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 877-5185
    Newark Counseling Center
    268 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 877-5185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jun 28, 2018
    I've been a patient of Dr. Baranetsky since the late 1980s when I was first diagnosed w/ Hasimoto's. Dr. B is one of the most understanding & compassionate doctors I've ever known. I was very frightened when I first went to him because I had a horrible experience with another endocrinologist. He allayed all my concerns and explained everything. I trust him completely.
    JoAnn R. in Cliffside Park — Jun 28, 2018
    About Dr. Nicholas Baranetsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093808164
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baranetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baranetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baranetsky works at Andreas Savopoulos, M.D., St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, N.J. in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baranetsky’s profile.

    Dr. Baranetsky has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baranetsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranetsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baranetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baranetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

