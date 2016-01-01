Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO
Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Beatty works at
Dr. Beatty's Office Locations
Regenerative Sportscare Institute62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 862-2748
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1619234507
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
