Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO

Regenerative Medicine
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO

Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Beatty works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beatty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Sportscare Institute
    62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 862-2748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Interventional Spine Procedure Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619234507
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital for Special Surgery
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
Internship
  • North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
Medical Education
  • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beatty works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Beatty’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

