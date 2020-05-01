Overview

Dr. Nicholas Benner, DO is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio U Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Benner works at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH, Grove City, OH, Marysville, OH and Circleville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.