Dr. Nicholas Benner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Benner, DO is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio U Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Benner works at
Locations
1
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 268-2748
2
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus7450 Hospital Dr Ste 370, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 760-1401
3
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus2065 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 539-1800
4
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus106 Scott Farms Blvd, Marysville, OH 43040 Directions (614) 760-1401
5
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus600 N Pickaway St # 107, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (614) 539-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Berger Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benner?
Dr. Benner is professional, very personable, knowledgeable, efficient, ad everything one could ask for in a dermatologist.
About Dr. Nicholas Benner, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316268618
Education & Certifications
- O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
- O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
- Ohio U Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benner works at
Dr. Benner has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.