Overview of Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD

Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Bernthal works at Orthopaedic Hemophilia Treatment Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.