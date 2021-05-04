Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD
Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Bernthal works at
Dr. Bernthal's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Institute for Children403 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Directions (213) 741-8330Monday7:00am - 12:30pmTuesday12:30pm - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:30pm
Ucla1225 15th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
UCLA Orthopaedic Surgery1250 16th St # 3142, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9860
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bernthal’s bedside manner was fantastic and his skill as a surgeon is equal to his bedside manner. His explanations were thorough and easy to understand. I never felt rushed and I came away from our pre surgical consultation very confident in the path forward. All of his staff I came in contact with were excellent and very professional. My surgery went better than I expected and I would recommend Dr Bernthal without reservation.
About Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902068356
Education & Certifications
- Huntsman Cancer Institute Sarcoma Advanced Research and Clinical Fellowship
- UCLA Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- UCLA Medical Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Princeton University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernthal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernthal has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernthal speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernthal.
