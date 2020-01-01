Overview of Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Bevilacqua works at North Jersey Orthopaedic in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and Closter, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.