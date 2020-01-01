See All Podiatric Surgeons in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Teaneck, NJ
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Bevilacqua works at North Jersey Orthopaedic in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and Closter, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Behrooz Mandanipour, DPM
Dr. Behrooz Mandanipour, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
4.8 (456)
View Profile
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile

Dr. Bevilacqua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Orthopaedic
    730 Palisade Ave Fl 1, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 530-1004
  2. 2
    North Jersey Orthopaedic Specialists
    106 Grand Ave Ste 230, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 608-0100
  3. 3
    North Jersey Orthopedic Specialist
    15 Ver Valen St Ste 2, Closter, NJ 07624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 784-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bevilacqua?

    Jan 01, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Bevilacqua is extremely favorable. After breaking my ankle back in March ‘19, Dr. Bevilacqua operated and put my ankle back together with a plate & 2 screws. He showed sympathy, empathy and genuine concern for my well being. I would & have recommended him.....I think he is the BEST!!!
    Sharon Sogliuzzo in Hillsdale, NJ — Jan 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bevilacqua to family and friends

    Dr. Bevilacqua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bevilacqua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM.

    About Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487754131
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevilacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bevilacqua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bevilacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevilacqua has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevilacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevilacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevilacqua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevilacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevilacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.