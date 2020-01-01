Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevilacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
North Jersey Orthopaedic730 Palisade Ave Fl 1, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 530-1004
North Jersey Orthopaedic Specialists106 Grand Ave Ste 230, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-0100
North Jersey Orthopedic Specialist15 Ver Valen St Ste 2, Closter, NJ 07624 Directions (201) 784-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Bevilacqua is extremely favorable. After breaking my ankle back in March ‘19, Dr. Bevilacqua operated and put my ankle back together with a plate & 2 screws. He showed sympathy, empathy and genuine concern for my well being. I would & have recommended him.....I think he is the BEST!!!
About Dr. Nicholas Bevilacqua, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487754131
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Bevilacqua works at
