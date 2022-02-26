See All Neurologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD

Neurology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD

Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Blondin works at Yale New Haven Health in Trumbull, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blondin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smilow Cancer Center
    5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 502-8400
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Yale Neurology
    800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-4085
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Periodic Hypothermia Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Best Neurologist I have ever had the honor to meet...He knows his stuff....and is personable and follows through...
    Jonathan Arnow — Feb 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699940551
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blondin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blondin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blondin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blondin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blondin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Blondin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blondin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blondin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blondin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

