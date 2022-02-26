Overview of Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD

Dr. Nicholas Blondin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Blondin works at Yale New Haven Health in Trumbull, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.