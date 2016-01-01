Dr. Bottaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO
Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL.
Dr. Bottaro works at
Dr. Bottaro's Office Locations
-
1
Perich Eye Center2020 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 372-2131Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Newsom Eye & Laser Center Inc.3165 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste A1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (813) 908-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Newsom Eye - Carrollwood13904 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 908-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:30pmSundayClosed
-
4
Newsom Eye - Sebring4211 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-1544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bottaro?
About Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1396193611
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bottaro works at
Dr. Bottaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bottaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bottaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bottaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.