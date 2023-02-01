Overview of Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Boulis works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.