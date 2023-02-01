Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Boulis works at
Dr. Boulis' Office Locations
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5770
- 2 1365B Clifton Rd NE Ste B6200, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 727-2247
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boulis?
I am a post hip replacement patient from the Columbus, GA area recently diagnosed with foot drop as a result of the surgery in Oct 2022. Dr. Boulis was highly recommended by my PT in the Atlanta area. My first visit with Dr. Boulis was by far the most informative and rewarding post op visit I've had since my surgery. Dr. Boulis is extremely personable and down to earth. He was very attentive and thoroughly explained all options available. I highly recommend Dr. Boulis for your neurological issues.
About Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164485041
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boulis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulis works at
Dr. Boulis has seen patients for Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.