Dr. Nicholas Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston-Minimally Invasive & Bariatric Surgery|University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston-Minimally Invasive &amp; Bariatric Surgery
Locations
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 462-9389Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wichita Surgical Specialists - Wesley Medical Plaza551 N Hillside St Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-8788Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Sumner Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown has preformed 3 surgeries on me, plus many colonoscopies. He is very through and knowledgeable. A wonderful surgeon!! He has always taken exceptional care of me!! He has a gentle and kind bedside manner!! His staff at his office are very professional, courteous and helpful! His nurse Lisa is great! If I call with a question she always calls me back quickly. I would highly recommend Dr. Nichols Brown.
About Dr. Nicholas Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston-Minimally Invasive &amp; Bariatric Surgery|University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston-Minimally Invasive &amp;amp; Bariatric Surgery
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
