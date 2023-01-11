Dr. Nicholas Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Camp, MD
Dr. Nicholas Camp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette.
Camp Interventional Pain Associates Pllc2900 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 110, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 715-4262
Mccune-brooks Regional Hospital3125 Dr Russell Smith Way, Carthage, MO 64836 Directions (417) 359-1829Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Eureka Springs Hospital Commission25 Norris St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 Directions (479) 715-4262
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everyone is always so friendly welcoming. You never have to wait very long.
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
