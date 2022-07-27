See All Neurologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD

Neurology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD

Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Capozzoli works at Nicholas Capozzoli & Peter Schilder MD PA in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capozzoli's Office Locations

    Nicholas Capozzoli & Peter Schilder MD PA
    122 Defense Hwy Ste 100, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 263-9490

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Sudoscan
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Sudoscan

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2022
My wife developed a festinated gait. Her internist referred her to a neurologist. That doctor couldn't see her for 3 months . Not satisfied the internist referred her to Dr. Capizolli who saw her a week later and ordered MRs to chase down the culprit. I thought it was Parkinson's but it was a cyst in the brain. Upon getting the report he called my wife within minutes advising her to go to Hopkins ED where there's a neurosurgeon on staff. She was operated on , relieved of the cyst and the gait issue. The condition was life threatening. Dr. Capizolli acted quickly, expertly, insistently and calmly. He inspired confidence and gratitude. Dr., thank you very much for your expert care and for saving my wife's life. You are a hero to us. Sincerely, Tim.
    About Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1871632232
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capozzoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capozzoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capozzoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capozzoli works at Nicholas Capozzoli & Peter Schilder MD PA in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Capozzoli’s profile.

    Dr. Capozzoli has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capozzoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Capozzoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capozzoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capozzoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capozzoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

