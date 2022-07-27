Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capozzoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD
Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Capozzoli's Office Locations
Nicholas Capozzoli & Peter Schilder MD PA122 Defense Hwy Ste 100, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 263-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My wife developed a festinated gait. Her internist referred her to a neurologist. That doctor couldn’t see her for 3 months . Not satisfied the internist referred her to Dr. Capizolli who saw her a week later and ordered MRs to chase down the culprit. I thought it was Parkinson’s but it was a cyst in the brain. Upon getting the report he called my wife within minutes advising her to go to Hopkins ED where there’s a neurosurgeon on staff. She was operated on , relieved of the cyst and the gait issue. The condition was life threatening. Dr. Capizolli acted quickly, expertly, insistently and calmly. He inspired confidence and gratitude. Dr., thank you very much for your expert care and for saving my wife’s life. You are a hero to us. Sincerely, Tim.
About Dr. Nicholas Capozzoli, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871632232
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capozzoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capozzoli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capozzoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Capozzoli has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capozzoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Capozzoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capozzoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capozzoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capozzoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.