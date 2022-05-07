Dr. Nicholas Carulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Carulli, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Carulli, MD
Dr. Nicholas Carulli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camas, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Carulli's Office Locations
MDVIP - Camas, Washington2115 SE 192nd Ave Ste 110, Camas, WA 98607 Directions (360) 637-5229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carulli?
I have no problem with the doctor, I have a "issue" with a staff person in his front "office". She is rude, and runs interference between patient and doctor..making judgement calls if patient call is impoortant or not.I do not like that and it keeps me from using his services as much as I would like.
About Dr. Nicholas Carulli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871682237
Education & Certifications
- Providence St Vincent Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
