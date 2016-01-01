Dr. Nicholas Cassis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Cassis Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Cassis Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, Braxton County Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cassis Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Charleston Endocrinology Associates500 Strader Rd, Charleston, WV 25311 Directions (304) 345-6303
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassis Jr?
About Dr. Nicholas Cassis Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063523512
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassis Jr works at
Dr. Cassis Jr has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassis Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.