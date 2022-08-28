Dr. Nicholas Chinskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Chinskey, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Chinskey, MD
Dr. Nicholas Chinskey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Chinskey works at
Dr. Chinskey's Office Locations
-
1
Kimball Medical Center600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 886-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chinskey?
This office is very convenient and so friendly.
About Dr. Nicholas Chinskey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174847941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinskey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinskey works at
Dr. Chinskey has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinskey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.