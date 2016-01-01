Overview

Dr. Nicholas Compton, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Compton works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

