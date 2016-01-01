Dr. Nicholas Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Compton, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Compton, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Compton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Compton?
About Dr. Nicholas Compton, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063531069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Compton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Compton works at
Dr. Compton has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Compton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Compton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.