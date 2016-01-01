Dr. Coretti III accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Coretti III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Coretti III's Office Locations
-
1
Sante Age Management Solutions9600 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 603-7650
-
2
Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (305) 603-7650
-
3
Florida Institute of Health2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 201, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 486-5700
-
4
University Hospital and Medical Center7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-2200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coretti III?
About Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1235500422
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coretti III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coretti III works at
Dr. Coretti III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coretti III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coretti III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coretti III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.