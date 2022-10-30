Dr. Nicholas Cossa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Cossa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Cossa, MD
Dr. Nicholas Cossa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Cossa's Office Locations
Virginia Heart - Falls Church, 2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cosssa has knowledge and empathy a combination difficult to encounter in this 21-century. medicine. Dr Cossa has patients not consumers, I would recommend him to my relatives,that I alredy have done
About Dr. Nicholas Cossa, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649274622
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Albany Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
