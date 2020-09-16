Overview of Dr. Nicholas Costidakis, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Costidakis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.



Dr. Costidakis works at Family Foot Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.