Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Countryman works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group - East in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Ferrara MD
    10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790
  2. 2
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
    8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2021
    I am so pleased with the results of the surgery by Dr Countryman. The cancer was on my face and I was worried how it would heal. It looks great after three months with very little discomfort. He was friendly and caring and put me at ease. I appreciate his skill and recommend him highly. Lida Fidger. July 2021
    Lida Fidger — Oct 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538327309
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Skin Surgery Center-Winston-Salem, Nc
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Countryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Countryman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Countryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Countryman works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group - East in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Countryman’s profile.

    Dr. Countryman has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Countryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Countryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Countryman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Countryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Countryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

