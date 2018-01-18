Overview of Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD

Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Cowan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.