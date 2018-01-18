Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD
Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Cowan works at
Dr. Cowan's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Oncology33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the kind of doctor you want to have on your side. Caring, latest technology and folllow through. Can totally count on him.
About Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760626386
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
