Dr. Nicholas Craig, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Craig, MD
Dr. Nicholas Craig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
North Country Surgical PC41 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-8300
Port Jefferson Surgical Center (PJSC)1500 Route 112 Bldg 3, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Craig was wonderful from the moment we met in the emergency room he was a total gentleman a caring doctor and an asset to Saint Matthias and any patients he has ever taken care of In my eyes, God has gifted him with a special talent, gifted hands and a wonderful staff at his side, helping healing people Don Klang
About Dr. Nicholas Craig, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1962445320
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Medical Center/St. Raphael's Hospital
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig speaks Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
