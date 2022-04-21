Dr. Nicholas Creel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Creel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Creel, MD
Dr. Nicholas Creel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Creel works at
Dr. Creel's Office Locations
Nicholas B. Creel M.d. P.A.215 Oak Dr S Ste A, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-1241
Chi St. Luke's Health Brazosport100 Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 285-1104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and straightforward
About Dr. Nicholas Creel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1215931613
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Creel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creel.
