Dr. Nicholas Crews, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Crews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Huntersville13808 Professional Center Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited the Huntersville office this past week and Dr. Crews and the office staff were over the top. There is nothing I could have asked more. They are great and interactive with their patients.
About Dr. Nicholas Crews, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crews has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crews.
