Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO

Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Jackson Hospital.

Dr. Crossman works at Southern Orthopedic Specialists in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Crossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Orthopedic Specialists
    1827 Harrison Ave Unit 2, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 785-4344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Jackson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Arthritis
Hip Pain
Knee Pain
Arthritis
Hip Pain
Knee Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2022
    Had total hip replacement and within two weeks was walking without cane or walker support! Great office staff, very friendly and knowledgeable.
    Jim Fulton — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346528437
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Desert Orthopaedic Center, LAs Vegas - Adult Reconstruction/Total Joints
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lecom Health System At Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crossman works at Southern Orthopedic Specialists in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crossman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

