Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO
Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Jackson Hospital.
Dr. Crossman works at
Dr. Crossman's Office Locations
Southern Orthopedic Specialists1827 Harrison Ave Unit 2, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-4344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had total hip replacement and within two weeks was walking without cane or walker support! Great office staff, very friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Nicholas Crossman, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346528437
Education & Certifications
- Desert Orthopaedic Center, LAs Vegas - Adult Reconstruction/Total Joints
- Lecom Health System At Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pa
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
Dr. Crossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crossman.
