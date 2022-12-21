See All Hematologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Nicolas Dainiak Jr, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicolas Dainiak Jr, MD

Dr. Nicolas Dainiak Jr, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Dainiak Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dainiak Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-5169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicolas Dainiak Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396713467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Albany Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Dainiak Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Dainiak Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dainiak Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Dainiak Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dainiak Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dainiak Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dainiak Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

