Dr. Nicholas Davakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Davakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital, Southern Ohio Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Ohio Health Physician Group765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 120, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 533-5000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Ohiohealth Physician Group Inc.260 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-3470
Ohiohealth Physician Group Primary1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 240, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 533-5000
Heartcare Inc6024 Hoover Rd Ste G, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 533-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr Davakis since 2007. He is absolutely easy to talk to. I can't say enough about him. I have such high respect and high regards for him. He shows you how concerned he is with all your health concerns.
About Dr. Nicholas Davakis, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1730120205
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davakis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Davakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.