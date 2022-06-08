Dr. Nicholas Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Davis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oxford, and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.
Lutheran Office1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (833) 989-2044
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
Dr. Davis takes his time with his patients and truly cares about their well-being. I feel like he takes too much time with me sometimes and I worry about his other visits only because I compare him to other doctors I’ve seen before that rush you in and out! I know I’m in good hands with him and I can trust whatever decision we come up with for my health and well-being. He really thinks about your challenges and tries to find the best path possible for you to overcome them with the least amount of discomfort to you. I would recommend him 100%.
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University
- Jr2 Hospital Oxford
- University Of Oxford,
- Cambridge University
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
