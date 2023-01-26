Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Locations
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3871
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to his office for a few months now. I have several autoimmune issues and chronic pain. He has been amazing. I loved that he didn't immediately prescribe drugs and was able to work with me by using muscle manipulation and physical therapy to help bring my quality of life to a happy place. His staff is very friendly and he always takes time to listen. I love that he had other procedures available if we need to take it to the next level. I feel very grateful for such a great team at his office.
About Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386604650
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.