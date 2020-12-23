Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defauw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO
Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville.
Dr. Defauw's Office Locations
Goshen Physicians Orthopedics Sports Medicine1824 Dorchester Ct Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Defauw?
I love Dr. DeFauw. He spends a lot of time with each patient and was very caring and thorough.
About Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578791398
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defauw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defauw accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defauw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Defauw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defauw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defauw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defauw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.