Overview of Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO

Dr. Nicholas Defauw, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville.



Dr. Defauw works at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.