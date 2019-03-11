Overview of Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Dodson works at Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC in Moultrie, GA with other offices in Homerville, GA and Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.