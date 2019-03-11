See All Podiatrists in Moultrie, GA
Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (15)
Moultrie, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Dodson works at Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC in Moultrie, GA with other offices in Homerville, GA and Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations

    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Moultrie
    4 Live Oak Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 247-7707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Homerville
    1050 Valdosta Hwy, Homerville, GA 31634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Valdosta
    1700 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 247-7707
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colquitt Regional Medical Center
  • South Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    Mar 11, 2019
    Wonderful, caring doctor.
    — Mar 11, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1144544842
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

