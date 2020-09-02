See All Pediatricians in Columbia, MD
Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD

Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana.

Dr. Donkor works at DONKOR NICHOLAS MD OFFICE in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donkor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nicholas Donkor MD PA
    10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-5460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Donkar has served as pediatrician for both of my children since they were born- we love and trust him. He is knowledgeable and confident, as well as kind, witty, and caring. In age when too many healthcare providers are cold and clinical, Dr. Donkar and his staff are warm and personal. When you call his office, the phone rings and an actual person answers, you do not have to push 1 for this or 2 for that, you just call and a person answers. Dr. Donkar stays late, if you really need an appointment and he is booked; when my newborn son was sick and I was scared he gave me his cell phone number and called over the weekend to check on us. Dr. Donkar has almost no turnover in his staff employing the same people since I started going there- and these are people who care about his patients. From the front desk, to his medical staff, and obviously him this a small practice with big heart that keeps it personal and cares. I would never leave Dr. Donkar and I highly recommend him to anyone.
    — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578574026
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ghana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donkor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donkor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donkor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donkor works at DONKOR NICHOLAS MD OFFICE in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Donkor’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Donkor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donkor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donkor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donkor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.