Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dr. Drbal works at
Dr. Drbal's Office Locations
Sutter East Bay Physicians Medical Group350 30th St Ste 100, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 204-8168
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Drbal about 4 times now. (Heel spur, plantar fasciitis, ankle ligament issue and arthritis in my big toes.) He’s a great doctor and I have no hesitation highly recommending him. He explains everything while showing respect for his patients. He always reviews options, including, especially, the non-surgical options if available. I will continue to see him as my condition will become more difficult as I age. I leave his office visits knowing I received great care from a guy who clearly loves what he does. I’m confident in his advice and approach.
About Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497012777
Dr. Drbal works at
Dr. Drbal has treated patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains.
