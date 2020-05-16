See All Podiatrists in Oakland, CA
Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Oakland, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. 

Dr. Drbal works at Sutter East Bay Medical Foundtn in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drbal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter East Bay Physicians Medical Group
    350 30th St Ste 100, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 204-8168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Christine McLaughlin — May 16, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497012777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Drbal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drbal works at Sutter East Bay Medical Foundtn in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Drbal’s profile.

    Dr. Drbal has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Drbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

