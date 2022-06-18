Dr. Nicholas Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Dubois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Dubois, MD
Dr. Nicholas Dubois, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Dubois works at
Dr. Dubois' Office Locations
Mount Sinai Manhattan Heart E87th Street177 E 87th St Ste 507, New York, NY 10128 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Dubois for eight years. Listens, explains, easy to talk to. Relaxed and amusing.
About Dr. Nicholas Dubois, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932113636
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinc
- Montefiore Hosp Albert Einstein
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dubois using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois works at
Dr. Dubois has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.