Overview of Dr. Nicholas Dudas, MD

Dr. Nicholas Dudas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Dudas works at Peninsula Surgical Group in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Seaford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Ileus and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.