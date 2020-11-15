Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT.
Dr. Dugan works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 926-8835Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way Ste 101, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 926-8835
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 110, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-4744
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1262 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugan?
I don't know how Precious found this doctor, but she made an appointment with him to fix a hiatal hernia that I had. Dr. Dugan is in the Novant network so he had access to all my test results. He had us run some pre-op blood tests and then did an endoscopy to make sure it was ok. There was a complication in the surgery. My lung collapsed. But Dr. Dugan fixed that. No problem. I was in the hospital overnight. He came to visit a couple of times checking me out making sure everything was ok. Then we had a follow-up conference a couple of weeks later. He checked the incisions making sure they were healing, and he asked me about how things were going. He is a nice guy and comes across as a very caring person. When I was in the hospital, two different nurses came to me and told me how he seems like a really nice guy. My surgery went well. He gave me detailed instructions for pre-surgery and for recovery. My recovery went so smoothly. I have the utmost confidence in this doctor
About Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1649617101
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.