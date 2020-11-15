See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Shelton, CT
Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. 

Dr. Dugan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Shelton, CT with other offices in Milford, CT, Bridgeport, CT and Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 (203) 926-8835
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    205 Sub Way Ste 101, Milford, CT 06461 (203) 926-8835
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 110, Bridgeport, CT 06606 (203) 332-4744
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1262 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 (860) 678-5700

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foregut Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2020
    I don't know how Precious found this doctor, but she made an appointment with him to fix a hiatal hernia that I had. Dr. Dugan is in the Novant network so he had access to all my test results. He had us run some pre-op blood tests and then did an endoscopy to make sure it was ok. There was a complication in the surgery. My lung collapsed. But Dr. Dugan fixed that. No problem. I was in the hospital overnight. He came to visit a couple of times checking me out making sure everything was ok. Then we had a follow-up conference a couple of weeks later. He checked the incisions making sure they were healing, and he asked me about how things were going. He is a nice guy and comes across as a very caring person. When I was in the hospital, two different nurses came to me and told me how he seems like a really nice guy. My surgery went well. He gave me detailed instructions for pre-surgery and for recovery. My recovery went so smoothly. I have the utmost confidence in this doctor
    DAVID MILLS — Nov 15, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Dugan, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English
    1649617101
    Education & Certifications

    General Surgery
