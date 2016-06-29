Dr. Nicholas Ellyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Ellyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Ellyn, MD
Dr. Nicholas Ellyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ellyn works at
Dr. Ellyn's Office Locations
-
1
Richard Huberman M.d. & Alan J. Pollack M.d. Ltd.4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 416, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellyn?
Dr. Ellyn has been my ophthalmologist for 30+ years. When I experienced an eye emergency last year, he was kind, thorough, walked me through what was going to happen with the specialist and made sure I knew he was in this with me. A very scary experience was tempered by his unwavering calmness & support even as I transferred to the specialist. When the specialist released me & I returned to Dr. Ellyn, he took the time to go over all my records and explain everything that had happened.
About Dr. Nicholas Ellyn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1174626311
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellyn works at
Dr. Ellyn has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.